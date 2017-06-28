Amplats warns of hefty drop in profit

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest platinum producer, has warned of a heavy drop in its interim profits because of rand strength during the first half of its financial year.
Platinum producers have said the rand price for their basket of platinum group metals was roughly the same as it was a decade ago. Costs accelerated over the period, leaving 60% of SA’s platinum mines in an unprofitable position.
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith has said the industry was facing one of its toughest times because of the continued stagnation of platinum group metal prices, which had not only left a vast swathe of the industry unprofitable but had curtailed investment in growth in SA.
On Tuesday, Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, said its profitability for the six months to June would be more than 20% below that of the matching period a year earlier.
Amplats said its headline earnings and headline earnings per share would be at least R329m and R1.26 lower than the R1.65bn and R6.29, respectively, it reported a year ago.
Basic earnings and basic earnings per share were forecast to be R312m and R1.18 lower than 2016’s R1.54bn and R5.89, respectively.
"The expected decrease in headline earnings and basic earnings is primarily a result of the stronger rand," it said.
Amplats’s share price retreated 17% in the past 12 months, but is up 9% year to date, the best performance of the major producers.
