National

DA lays formal complaints against Mosebenzi Zwane in Parliament

28 June 2017 - 13:35 Linda Ensor
Democratic Alliance MP James Lorimer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Democratic Alliance MP James Lorimer. Picture: SUPPLIED

The DA has laid formal complaints with Parliament’s ethics committee and to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, for having deliberately misled Parliament.

DA spokesperson on mineral resources James Lorimer said on Tuesday that it appeared that Zwane had deliberately misrepresented information when he stated, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, that his December 2015 trip to Dubai was organised and paid for by the Department of Mineral Resources. This contradicted the finding of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in her State of Capture report, that Zwane had not used the ticket the department purchased for him to travel from Zurich to Dubai.

Also, the leaked Gupta e-mails list Zwane, along with Tony Gupta, as a passenger on a Gupta-sponsored flight that was cleared to fly to Dubai on December 2 2015.

"In addition to these allegations, Zwane has also seemingly mislead Parliament when he failed to satisfactorily answer a parliamentary question by the DA regarding his interaction with the Gupta family. In his reply Zwane stated that he ‘has not met with any member, nor close associate of the Guptas’," Lorimer said.

"Yet, in the media, the minister has been quoted as saying, ‘Let me put the record straight: I met with them, I’ve engaged them’. Furthermore, the leaked Gupta e-mails show that the minister was due to meet with Tony Gupta at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound," Lorimer said.

He noted that misrepresenting information and deliberately misleading Parliament were serious offences and the minister had to be held to account.

"It is clear that Zwane has been captured by the Guptas to further their corrupt interests. His trip to Dubai, in his official capacity, on a Gupta-sponsored flight, is just another example of how he has been placed in his position to loot our public coffers and steal from the poor," Lorimer added.

JUSTICE MALALA: Suddenly, the Zuma matrix all makes sense

'There are two states in South Africa. One of them is the one you and I think we live under. The other is a shadow state run by Zuma'
Politics
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Compromised minister cannot deliver rational regulations

In an ideal world, regulation of the mining industry would be driven by what is in the best interest of SA
Opinion
9 days ago

High-profile Gupta visits verified

After being confronted with e-mails, chief operating officer in the Presidency Kaunda confirms she visited the family’s compound
National
16 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA lays formal complaints against Mosebenzi Zwane ...
National
2.
DA wants immediate release of reports on SAA ...
National
3.
Fewer police are being killed now than 20 years ...
National
4.
Open ballot in Zuma vote could lead to legal ...
National

Related Articles

Nene angry as second e-mail scandal breaks
National

Guptas’ naturalisation above board, says Home Affairs DG
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Leaked e-mails show more Gupta involvement in government
Opinion / Columnists

NEELS BLOM: Focus on predatory corrupters lets Zuma off hook for betrayal
Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: How Oakbay’s listing provided a window into Gupta businesses
Opinion / Columnists

Law society's Gupta attorney decision soon
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.