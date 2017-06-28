DA lays formal complaints against Mosebenzi Zwane in Parliament

The DA has laid formal complaints with Parliament’s ethics committee and to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, for having deliberately misled Parliament.

DA spokesperson on mineral resources James Lorimer said on Tuesday that it appeared that Zwane had deliberately misrepresented information when he stated, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, that his December 2015 trip to Dubai was organised and paid for by the Department of Mineral Resources. This contradicted the finding of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in her State of Capture report, that Zwane had not used the ticket the department purchased for him to travel from Zurich to Dubai.

Also, the leaked Gupta e-mails list Zwane, along with Tony Gupta, as a passenger on a Gupta-sponsored flight that was cleared to fly to Dubai on December 2 2015.

"In addition to these allegations, Zwane has also seemingly mislead Parliament when he failed to satisfactorily answer a parliamentary question by the DA regarding his interaction with the Gupta family. In his reply Zwane stated that he ‘has not met with any member, nor close associate of the Guptas’," Lorimer said.

"Yet, in the media, the minister has been quoted as saying, ‘Let me put the record straight: I met with them, I’ve engaged them’. Furthermore, the leaked Gupta e-mails show that the minister was due to meet with Tony Gupta at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound," Lorimer said.

He noted that misrepresenting information and deliberately misleading Parliament were serious offences and the minister had to be held to account.

"It is clear that Zwane has been captured by the Guptas to further their corrupt interests. His trip to Dubai, in his official capacity, on a Gupta-sponsored flight, is just another example of how he has been placed in his position to loot our public coffers and steal from the poor," Lorimer added.