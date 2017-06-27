EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Leaked e-mails show more Gupta involvement in government
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The leaked Gupta e-mails include a R30bn loan application on behalf of Transnet for its locomotive contract, which is purported to have been written by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, but was actually written by Gupta-associated Regiments Capital’s Tewodros Gebreselasie. The e-mails provide overwhelming evidence — which Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears unwilling to pursue — that the Guptas received more than R5bn in kickbacks from China South Rail, which was awarded the bulk of the Transnet contract.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order to Parliament that the Reserve Bank be forced to simply print money was echoed by Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi in an address on Monday night.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Should President Jacob Zuma’s group prevail in numbers at the ANC’s policy conference, which is widely expected, the resolution on the economy will contain several investor-unfriendly clauses, including expropriation without compensation, support for the revised Mining Charter, and possibly something on the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, writes Carol Paton.
In contrast with Brazil, prosecutors in many countries — for instance SA, Russia and the US — do not have the independence to properly investigate and charge presidents.
Anyone who has endured back pain knows it is an erratic dictator. It takes hold of your psyche, demanding your attention and devotion before all else — before you can plan a hike, return to a work routine, pick up your child for a hug. So when someone offers to make that dictator disappear, it’s hard to resist — no matter what the price.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Conventional wisdom has had it that luxury retail — including clothes, shoes and accessories — is immune to movements in the economy, especially the downward kind. But the casualties at the top end of the retail sector point to a marked decline in that market and analysts warn that this could be a continuing trend.
Naspers may spend about R1bn bolstering its video entertainment division warning that it may take a while for the unit’s struggling sub-Saharan Africa operations to return to profitability.
From @FoxNews "Bombshell: In 2016, Obama dismissed idea that anyone could rig an American election." Check out his statement - Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017
In a series of four, rapid-fire, early-morning posts on Twitter on Monday, US President Trump sought to deflect questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election onto Barack Obama.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
South Africans need a new, more accurate story about what is going wrong and what needs to be fixed, because the "white monopoly capital" narrative, which proposes "radical economic transformation" as its solution is a recipe for failure.
