In written apologies to the committee‚ Gigaga and Mkhize cited prior commitments for their no-show.

Apleni admitted that the department "omitted" to submit the list of naturalised Guptas to Parliament‚ which should have been done within 14 days of such a decision. Section 5(9)(b) of the appropriate act requires the minister to inform Parliament "within 14 days after the commencement of the sittings of Parliament in each year".

"It was an omission‚ that is what we are saying. We did not table that. Was it only [the] Gupta family at Mr Gigaba’s time when the department did not do that? It doesn’t say there is a condition that Parliament must look at that [list] and then say, we are happy and therefore you can proceed. It’s not a condition to grant the citizenship. We should have tabled‚ and by not tabling it can’t be ... they are null and void‚" said Apleni.

He said the department had also made the same mistake with other citizens in previous years.

Apleni added that the decision was not taken unilaterally by the minister. "There is no minister who sits in a corner there and just does this. Officials prepare documents for a minister and we recommend. A minister can either approve or disapprove based on what we have done. The discretion lies with the minister‚" said Apleni.

The committee also heard how, under Gigaba‚ who spent only three years at home affairs‚ there were 18 naturalisations, while there were only two a year during the tenures of his predecessors‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Naledi Pandor.

MPs now want Mkhize and Gigaba to be summoned to the meeting after failing to attend.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen expressed his unhappiness at their absence‚ saying they were the ones who should be answering to questions on this matter, not Apleni, but ANC MPs defended the two ministers saying Apleni was well positioned to provide them with information.