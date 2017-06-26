Law society's Gupta attorney decision soon

The Law Society of the Northern Provinces says it appears there is a prima facie case that Gupta attorney Gert van der Merwe needs to answer regarding his receiving indemnity in a fraud, corruption and money-laundering trial.

Lutendo Sigogo, president of the society, said a decision would be taken on Friday on whether the allegations warranted an investigation.

"We will consider if it warrants investigation, but prima facie, it will seem as if there is a case that Gert must answer to," Sigogo said.

Eyewitness News reported earlier in June that Van der Merwe sought indemnity from prosecution in the case of former Limpopo health MEC Miriam Segabutla and businessman Johnny Lucas‚ after money was routed between the parties through his trust account.

This became public knowledge when a trove of internal e-mails from the Gupta family was leaked to the media.