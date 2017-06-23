National

POLICING

Reprieve for crime intelligence personnel

23 June 2017 - 05:45 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: ISTOCK
A police directive transferring all crime intelligence personnel from the unit’s Pretoria headquarters to regular police stations has been withdrawn.

The unit on Thursday gave in to demands by unions to withdraw the directive pending consultations with those affected.

Last week, the unit’s acting head, Maj-Gen Pat Mokushane, issued the directive soon after his appointment, saying that the law enforcement officers were more useful on the ground.

The South African Police Union demanded the directive be withdrawn and threatened to take court action.

A letter sent to section heads in crime intelligence on Wednesday and seen by Business Day has now withdrawn the directive.

The withdrawal referred to the initial letter sent on Thursday last week by Mokushane that gave all crime intelligence personnel from head office in Pretoria until Monday to say in which province they wanted to be placed.

The latest letter reiterated that the SAPS is not able to fulfil its constitutional mandate of preventing, combating and investigating crime, and maintaining public order, "due to a lack of sufficient capacity at crime intelligence cluster level where most incidents of crime are taking place".

Richard Mamabolo of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union said they were happy with the reversal as decisions should not be taken unilaterally.

