Police union threatens action over transfer plan

The South African Police Union (Sapu) has threatened to interdict plans to move crime intelligence personnel from the unit’s headquarters in Pretoria to regular police clusters around the country if police management fail to reverse the plan at a meeting on Monday.

Analysts warned the move could affect crime-fighting efforts of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and deal a blow to intelligence.

Sapu says the directive blind-sided the union and its members when it was announced by new acting divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Maj-Gen Pat Mokushane on Wednesday.

It was made five days after Mokushane’s appointment.

Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere told Business Day on Sunday they had asked for an urgent meeting. The union was not consulted, he said, and the move would entail major structural change to the SAPS.

If the meeting failed to go ahead, Sapu would interdict the process to allow for consultation, Skommere said.

Mokushane said at a meeting on Wednesday all Pretoria-based personnel had to indicate by Monday which provinces they wanted to be moved to.