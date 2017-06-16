Crime intelligence personnel to be moved to regular policing clusters

Crime intelligence personnel will be moved to regular policing clusters, in a move that could be seen as the dismantling of the unit.

New acting head of crime intelligence major general Patrick Mokushane announced in a meeting at the police college in Pretoria West on Wednesday, that all personnel stationed at the crime intelligence headquarters in Pretoria, must indicate by 4pm on Monday to which provinces they want to be moved.

The announcement of the plan to crime intelligence personnel seemingly comes in the same week as Mokushane was appointed to the position in an acting capacity, following years of turmoil in the unit, which has not had a permanent head since Lt Gen Richard Mdluli was suspended.

The announcement on Mokushane’s appointment has not been made, but he signed a letter as acting divisional commissioner of crime intelligence that was sent out on Thursday to all component and section heads in crime intelligence.

Mokushane says in the letter that the management of the South African Police Service has identified that SAPS is not fulfilling its constitutional mandate, which includes maintaining public order and preventing, combating and investigating crime, "because of the lack of personnel and resources at cluster level where incidents of crime are reported."

The letter states that management has identified that most of the personnel of SAPS are stationed at the head office, "where no incidents of crime are reported."

In order to address this, a decision has been taken to capacitate the clusters by placing more personnel and resources from the head office in the clusters.

"Based on this decision all personnel currently stationed at Crime Intelligence Head Office must indicate their preferred Province where they would like to be placed," the letter reads.

Oscar Skommere, general secretary of the South African Police Union (SAPU) says they are shocked by the move and that it was not discussed in the bargaining chamber.

"Why only crime intelligence? We are still in a shock," Skommere said.

Skommere said their members affected have been doing crime intelligence for years, but that "they are not being placed to do further crime intelligence work, but to do crime combating."

SAPU has now called for an urgent meeting on the matter.

Police spokeswoman Maj Gen Sally de Beer, when asked for answers as to why the decision was made, if these positions will be filled again and what would happen to the investigations that the personnel were working on, merely said: "In any organisation it is from time to time necessary to redeploy personnel in the interests of improved service delivery. This is an internal matter which will not be discussed via the media."

De Beer also did not comment on when Mokushane was appointed.