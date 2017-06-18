National

Zuma asked Rocha to ‘help Duduzane’

Report emerges that president introduced his son to a senior civil servant at his official Pretoria residence shortly after being elected

18 June 2017 - 11:01 Mzilikazi Wa Afrika And Kyle Cowan
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Shortly after being elected president, Jacob Zuma introduced his son Duduzane to a senior civil servant at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, his official Pretoria residence.

In a late-night meeting in 2009 said to have also been attended by Rajesh Gupta‚ Zuma asked Jacinto Rocha — then deputy director-general in the department of minerals and energy (now the Department of Mineral Resources) — to help his son wherever he could‚ the Sunday Times reported.

"Zuma is understood to have told Rocha: "Duduzane is my only child involved with money. I will appreciate it if you would help him wherever you could."

Rocha‚ according to the Sunday Times report‚ later resigned from the department‚ in January 2010‚ and started a mining consultancy that included Duduzane and the Guptas as clients.

