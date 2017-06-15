Business at a fork in the road, and both paths lead to radical change

Legislating market change is notoriously difficult to achieve. But Patel’s attack — based on competition law — on collusive and anti-competitive behaviour has yielded impressive results since 2009 and the competition authorities are effective and uncaptured.

Other reforms must be green-housed rapidly. And herein lies the challenge: as the era of President Jacob Zuma slides towards its inevitably ignominious end, SA needs to conjure the energy to ask two fundamental questions about the future: after Zuma, what then? How can the further calamity of the "missed scenario" be avoided?

The democratic state may not have the capacity to detox — to decapture itself from the poisonous clutches of the shadow state — and much will depend on who wins the ANC’s succession race and the extent to which the victor has a sufficiently decisive clean-up mandate. So these questions are directed at everyone, but mainly at the leadership of big business, which needs to plan for two main scenarios: one in which this high road is reached and the democratic state recovers, and one in which the state continues its messy slide towards failure and collapse, and the social contract between the government and the governed disintegrates.

This represents a pretty stark fork in the road. Part of SA’s overall resilience is the resilience of its economy and its entrepreneurial and managerial class. But this make-a-plan aptitude should not eclipse the need to tackle some very powerful underlying truths about the economy and social injustice.

For many in the corporate sector, politics has become impossibly confusing and uncertain. The concept of "radical economic transformation" is especially paralysing.

What is the right response to it: ignore it on the basis that those who advocate it are not to be trusted and are clearly dishonest and corrupt; hope it goes away because it sounds too scary; or, even more foggy-minded, hope it goes away when Zuma finally goes?