National

SOCIAL GRANTS FIASCO

Bathabile Dlamini will have to pay up if court rules against her

Dlamini faces a moment of truth as the courts decide whether she should be held personally responsible for the payment system crisis

15 June 2017 - 05:56 Genevieve Quintal
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will hear on Thursday whether she should be held personally responsible for the payment system crisis at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

If the Constitutional Court finds against her, Dlamini will have to pay the costs of the matter, brought by advocacy group Black Sash, from her own pocket.

Sassa CE Thokozani Magwaza and former social development director-general Zane Dangor have accused Dlamini of lying to the court when she said she did not know what had caused the grants payments fiasco. If the court finds Dlamini has lied in her affidavit, she could be prosecuted.

The Constitutional Court ordered in March that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants for 12 months, after it was found that Sassa was unable to take over distribution despite saying it could.

In her affidavit, Dlamini blamed the Sassa fiasco on the agency’s officials, specifically Magwaza. The court had questioned how Dlamini, as minister, was unaware of what was going on at the agency that formed part of her department.

She told the court that the turnover of leadership at Sassa from 2012 to 2016 provided an explanation for the disconnect between the information the agency had and the information that was provided to her. It has been alleged that Dlamini and a few hand-picked advisers had constructed an illegal new contract with CPS, excluding officials of the department and Sassa from the process.

High-powered panel to watch grants handover

Calibre of the body’s members indicates top court aims at smooth and effective process
National
2 days ago

Sassa’s R2bn funeral insurance rip-off

Sassa’s management of R2bn/year of funeral insurance business is not a bad idea — if it can build internal capacity
News & Fox
5 days ago

Sassa tells Parliament it’s not responsible for CPS deductions or actions

Sassa is also asked about the R1.1bn profit CPS made, as in 2014 the Constitutional Court ruled it cannot make a profit
National
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Forensic anthropologists track down remains of ...
National
2.
Operate within the law, MEC warns city council
National
3.
Value of officials’ gifts contravening code of ...
National
4.
Basic education department in move to give ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Court to decide if Bathabile Dlamini is personally responsible for Sassa mess
National

High-powered panel to watch grants handover
National

Sassa’s R2bn funeral insurance rip-off
News & Fox

Sassa tells Parliament it’s not responsible for CPS deductions or actions
National

CPS days are numbered as department plans successor
Companies / Financial Services

All parties deride Sassa, telling it to ‘up its game’ — or else
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.