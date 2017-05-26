NEW SERVICE PROVIDER
CPS days are numbered as department plans successor
Department moves to phase in a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services by November
The Department of Social Development has started engaging with other organs of state in order to phase out the services of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and plans to phase in a new service provider by November.
This is well ahead of the one year deadline set by the Constitutional Court when it extended the contract of CPS to pay social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries by one year.
The condonation of the court was required for the extension of the contract as it was declared unlawful in 2013. The 2013 declaration of invalidity was suspended until end-March 2017 to allow for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to prepare itself to take over the payment of social grants.
Sassa was not ready and the CPS contract was extended until March 2017.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said in her budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Thursday that the phasing-in of a new service provider by November would provide "enough time to ensure a seamless transition when the current contract comes to end in March 2018".
"As we transition into the environment where Sassa takes over this function, we will continue to seek the assistance of industry expertise in various fields," the minister said. She reiterated her "sincere apology to all South Africans and social grants beneficiaries in particular for the confusion created around the expiry of the contract for the payment system".
SASSA WAS NOT READY AND THE CPS CONTRACT WAS EXTENDED UNTIL MARCH 2017
Dlamini said the government accepted the supervision of the Constitutional Court, which has asked for progress reports on the preparations being made by Sassa to assume the task of paying out social grants. "We have moved swiftly to incorporate the Constitutional Court orders into the Sassa annual performance plan, starting in the current financial year and over the medium-term expenditure framework period."
The minister emphasised the importance of data security and integrity in the envisaged payment solution and said Sassa and the department "are building a robust data governance platform, to protect beneficiary data and information. In this regard, proof of life and authentication using biometrics remains our priority. In line with our commitment to this House last year, work is already under way to implement identity and access management biometrics for staff and beneficiaries."
She said the Department of Social Development planned to amend the Social Assistance Act in this financial year with a view to introduce, among others, a Funeral and Savings Fund for social grant beneficiaries.
Please login or register to comment.