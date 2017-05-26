CPS days are numbered as department plans successor

The Department of Social Development has started engaging with other organs of state in order to phase out the services of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and plans to phase in a new service provider by November.

This is well ahead of the one year deadline set by the Constitutional Court when it extended the contract of CPS to pay social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries by one year.

The condonation of the court was required for the extension of the contract as it was declared unlawful in 2013. The 2013 declaration of invalidity was suspended until end-March 2017 to allow for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to prepare itself to take over the payment of social grants.

Sassa was not ready and the CPS contract was extended until March 2017.