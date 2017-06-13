Court to decide if Bathabile Dlamini is personally responsible for Sassa mess

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on whether Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, should be held personally responsible for the debacle at the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa).

In an affidavit filed in the Court, Dlamini put the blame at the feet of Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

In March, the Court ordered that the contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) be extended for 12 months from April 1 to ensure grants were paid. In 2014, the same court found the contract between CPS and Sassa to be invalid, but suspended the invalidity.

In 2015, Sassa assured the Court it would take over the payment of grants from April 1 2017, but it came to light earlier this year that the agency would be unable to do this and so had to extend the CPS contract.

The Court judgment was scathing of Dlamini’s conduct, saying the ultimate responsibility for the "crisis" lay with her. It gave her the opportunity to explain why she should not be held personally responsible.

Sassa admitted to the court it knew in April 2016 it would be unable to pay social grants, while Dlamini claimed she was informed only six months later — in October 2016.