National

Court to decide if Bathabile Dlamini is personally responsible for Sassa mess

13 June 2017 - 16:13 Genevieve Quintal
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on whether Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, should be held personally responsible for the debacle at the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa).

In an affidavit filed in the Court, Dlamini put the blame at the feet of Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

In March, the Court ordered that the contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) be extended for 12 months from April 1 to ensure grants were paid. In 2014, the same court found the contract between CPS and Sassa to be invalid, but suspended the invalidity.

In 2015, Sassa assured the Court it would take over the payment of grants from April 1 2017, but it came to light earlier this year that the agency would be unable to do this and so had to extend the CPS contract.

The Court judgment was scathing of Dlamini’s conduct, saying the ultimate responsibility for the "crisis" lay with her. It gave her the opportunity to explain why she should not be held personally responsible.

Sassa admitted to the court it knew in April 2016 it would be unable to pay social grants, while Dlamini claimed she was informed only six months later — in October 2016.

High-powered panel to watch grants handover

Calibre of the body’s members indicates top court aims at smooth and effective process
National
11 hours ago

Sassa’s R2bn funeral insurance rip-off

Sassa’s management of R2bn/year of funeral insurance business is not a bad idea — if it can build internal capacity
News & Fox
4 days ago

How shareholders forced out Serge Belamant

Allan Gray suddenly found it had an investee company that had gone feral — and it had to tame it without killing it
Money & Investing
12 days ago

EDITORIAL: Net1’s odious legacy

Belamant may be gone, but those shareholders are fooling themselves if they believe his departure will magically solve all the company’s reputational ...
Opinion
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng gets a month’s notice to serve ...
National / Media
2.
Court to decide if Bathabile Dlamini is ...
National
3.
SABC’s Motsoeneng fired after disciplinary hearing
National / Media
4.
New lottery rules put Grahamstown festival in ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.