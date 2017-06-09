Sassa’s R2bn funeral insurance rip-off

"Up to now it has been ignored, but Sassa recently issued a request for information to deal with it and [is] thought to be in negotiations with someone, but we don’t know who," says Wilson.

Given all that’s happened around Net1, it is important to find out.

The proposal was stitched onto a recent presentation to parliament’s social development portfolio committee, which marked the unveiling of yet another garbled version of a Sassa plan for the transfer of grant payments from Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

It seems committed executives at Sassa are making good progress on a coherent plan that involves the SA Post Office.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes would not comment other than to confirm constructive discussions with Sassa.

However, details of the Sassa plan do not sit well with Dlamini, says a Sassa source, and so are reconfigured by her advisers and Sassa transition project manager Zodwa Mvulane into an inevitably garbled version for presentations to parliament.

The proposal relating to the 26A deductions has been on the cards for some time. It is in line with regulations in the Social Assistance Act that require the written consent of the minister for deductions for funeral insurance (the only deductions allowed by law).

To date the requirement has been ignored with impunity, not only by Net1-aligned entities but by insurance companies.

Last November, when announcing proposed amendments to the act, deputy director-general Brenton van Vrede said the department could probably provide funeral benefits for considerably less than grant recipients were being charged.