Sassa tells Parliament it’s not responsible for CPS deductions or actions
On Wednesday, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini urged Parliament to call Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to answer any questions MPs have about the company’s R1.1bn profit and irregular deductions from grant recipients’ accounts.
Dlamini was in Parliament with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for their weekly update on the payment of grants and the implementation of a new service provider‚ in line with a Constitutional Court ruling.
ANC MP Sibongile Tsoleli asked about the R1.1bn profit CPS had declared to the Court, because in 2014 it ruled in that CPS should not be allowed to profit from the irregular contract to pay out SA’s 17-million social grants.
However, Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza said of the CPS profit: "We are not looking into it because we are not involved."
Tsoleli was not pleased with this response‚ saying Sassa needed to respond to all information around grants because its brand has "been tarnished by a lot of things". But Dlamini said that as the court had declared CPS an arm of government because it fulfilled a crucial government function‚ the committee should call them [instead].
The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe asked about the third-party deductions for items such as airtime‚ electricity and funeral cover, which were being deducted from grant recipients accounts by CPS-linked companies and wanted to know how many complaints had been received.
Dlamini said, "It is important for the committee to get a full brief of the other monies that are subtle that you don’t see in the whole thing because it’s not just the R16.44"‚ possibly referring to the deductions which she said had been a "bone of contention" with CPS.
Earlier‚ committee chairperson Nokuzola Capa indicated it would look into the legal issues around calling CPS to account to Parliament.
Dlamini also said she had met with Justice Minister Michael Masutha to discuss her discomfort with a recent North Gauteng High Court judgment which ruled that third-party deductions could go ahead. Dlamini said the ruling contradicted the Constitutional Court order. Magwaza said they would be appealing the ruling.
The committee heard that 129‚550 disputes had been received from grants beneficiaries since 2015. Of these‚ 14‚802 were ATM disputes in which the bank card was swallowed or a slip had been received, but no cash. However, the majority were for airtime deductions (62‚109) and electricity (9‚691).
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.