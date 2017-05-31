However, Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza said of the CPS profit: "We are not looking into it because we are not involved."

Tsoleli was not pleased with this response‚ saying Sassa needed to respond to all information around grants because its brand has "been tarnished by a lot of things". But Dlamini said that as the court had declared CPS an arm of government because it fulfilled a crucial government function‚ the committee should call them [instead].

The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe asked about the third-party deductions for items such as airtime‚ electricity and funeral cover, which were being deducted from grant recipients accounts by CPS-linked companies and wanted to know how many complaints had been received.

Dlamini said, "It is important for the committee to get a full brief of the other monies that are subtle that you don’t see in the whole thing because it’s not just the R16.44"‚ possibly referring to the deductions which she said had been a "bone of contention" with CPS.

Earlier‚ committee chairperson Nokuzola Capa indicated it would look into the legal issues around calling CPS to account to Parliament.