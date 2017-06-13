SAPS relies on honour system to handle employees’ outside work
The South African Police Service (SAPS) does not have the capacity to proactively identify members of the force who fail to disclose whether they are earning salaries from outside work or doing business with the state.
The current system of voluntary application relies on employees being honest enough to make the disclosure, SAPS officials told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts in a presentation Tuesday.
Applications for approval have to be made or renewed annually.
The officials, led by Deputy Police Minister Bongani Nkongi, briefed the committee on the management of conflicts of interests within SAPS.
An audit by the auditor-general in 2015-16 identified 103 cases of police officers doing business with SAPS, valued in total at R14m.
This was before regulations were promulgated in August 2016 prohibiting government employees from doing business with the state.
Prior to this, SAPS employees could apply to undertake outside remunerative work.
SAPS established a dedicated integrity management service in November last year, to manage conflicts of interest, the disclosure of financial interests and the applications for remunerated work. It also undertakes integrity assessments, lifestyle audits and integrity testing.
In future all SAPS members will be required to sign a certificate about their remunerative work outside the force.
Committee member David Ross of the DA, who led the questioning of SAPS officials for the committee, urged that there be stronger sanction against those doing business with the state.
He noted there was a complete lack of compliance with supply chain management prescripts. There were instances of false declarations being made by suppliers.
Ross also urged that SAPS establish its own system to identify transgressions.
"There is a lack of systems within SAPS to prevent transgressions taking place," Ross said.
Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba conceded there were loopholes in the system.
