The report into "multiple irregularities" in the hiring of vehicles by the council’s police force‚ compiled by the internal audit and risk assurance service‚ was part of a review of the city’s fleet and how thousands of vehicles belonging to the municipality are put to use. Investigators found that officials had "lied" to procure the cars and even invoked Gumede’s name to ensure the deal was pushed through.

As part of the probe‚ auditors homed in on a set of cars hired for Metro Police use as the force established a "crowd management unit" to curb burgeoning levels of civil unrest within the city limits ahead of local government elections last year. The unrest included service delivery protests.

While the police force was in the process of establishing its own riot unit‚ a list of vehicles required was submitted. This list included a water cannon and armoured Nyalas. However‚ auditors found that what eventually arrived was vastly different. "There is a clear difference, without reasons, between the motivated requirements for the MOT [multi-operational team] and what was subsequently ordered‚" the report reads.

Investigations revealed that of the 51 vehicles hired‚ eight had been allocated to the "candidate mayor"‚ being a single cab 4X4 bakkie [equipment and surveillance]; two double cab bakkies [rural deployment and escort vehicles]; three BMW 320 and Audi A3 sedans [escorts and back-up]; one Ford Ranger [deployment in inaccessible areas]; and one Toyota Fortuna 3 D4D ["for the candidate mayor"].

The report states there is evidence of vehicles being used for the protection of the mayor and other council office bearers‚ "which is not a function of the Metro Police". While it does not name any of the officials‚ the investigators found this to be "in violation of the South African Police Service Act of 1998".

However‚ the report appears to absolve Gumede of blame in the multi-million rand saga. "An estimated total of eight vehicles, supposedly requested to only provide security and VIP protection to the mayor ... were never used for the mayor’s protection‚" it reads.

It also claims that officials used Gumede’s name to breach supply chain management protocols; coerced other officials to breach council regulations "while dropping the mayor’s name as if such instructions were given [by Gumede]"; and used some of the vehicles for their own "personal use".