Gigaba granted SA citizenship to the Guptas

The correspondence had followed an application for citizenship in 2013 from Ajay Gupta, his wife, mother and their two sons.

"This is proof that the Guptas are not attempting to capture the state, but have already captured it and all its leaders. This shows that everyone is already dancing to their tune," said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Home affairs spokesman David Hlabane said the department was searching for the necessary folders and documents to verify the information being reported. "We do not want to pre-empt or prejudge anything in terms of whether this is a serious matter or not. We first have to see what’s in the files."

But immigration expert Leon Isaacson said the granting of early citizenship to the Guptas was highly suspicious. Since late 2013‚ people who wanted to apply for citizenship had to live in the country not for five years‚ but 10 years, he said.

"Home affairs never waives this basic requirement when granting citizenship."