However‚ Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa indicated in her response that while the department itself has not given any tenders to the firm‚ SA Tourism‚ one of its entities‚ has. Bell Pottinger received a three-year tender from SA Tourism’s UK office in 2014. It was originally valued at R8.6m but ended up costing R9.6m because of exchange rate fluctuations.

"The services were for PR, including digital PR and online communications, to complement and align to existing media buying‚ events and social media services in order to complete a 360°consumer trade engagement‚" Xasa said.

She said the tender has recently been re-advertised and a new service provider will take over from July.

The leaked Gupta e-mails reveal that President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane allegedly approached the PR firm to help "turn the tide of our country’s trajectory long term".

The firm responded that it would conduct a five-month campaign to build a narrative around "the existence of economic apartheid and the vital need for more economic emancipation" that would appeal to business and academic communities and the "grass-roots population".