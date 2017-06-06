TOXIC NETWORK: Gigaba and Brown installed Gupta cronies at state-owned companies

A regular character in the Gupta links to these directors is associate Salim Essa who has in the past shared co-directorships with many of those appointed to sit on the boards of Eskom and Transnet.

They include:

• Iqbal Sharma: Gigaba appointed him to the Transnet board in December 2010 and attempted to appoint him as chairman in June 2011 but it was vetoed by the Cabinet because of his links to the Guptas. Gigaba then created Transnet’s Acquisitions and Disposals board to supervise infrastructure tenders valued at more than R2.5bn and appointed Sharma as chairman who oversaw R25bn in tenders awarded to CSR;

• Brian Molefe: Gigaba appointed him Transnet CEO in February 2011 where he signed off on the CSR locomotive tender, among others. When the Guptas acquired Optimum Coal, which supplied the utility with coal, Molefe was CEO of Eskom and oversaw the process. His role in that was questioned in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report;

• Anoj Singh: Gigaba appointed him Transnet chief financial officer in July 2012. He and Molefe signed off on Gupta-linked Transnet contracts. Brown oversaw his appointment as Eskom chief financial officer in October 2015;

• Mark Pamensky: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in March 2014. Until May 2017 he sat on the Oakbay board. He resigned as Eskom director in November 2016 after the release of the State of Capture report. He denies any impropriety;

• Viroshni Naidoo: Gigaba appointed her to the Eskom board in June 2011. Her husband [Kuben Moodley] is special adviser to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane whose links to the Guptas have been widely reported;

• Ben Ngubane: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in December 2014. He was a co-director with Essa of natural resources exploration company, Gade Oil and Gas;

• Romeo Khumalo: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in December 2014. Khumalo resigned in April 2016. He was a co-director with Essa in Ujiri Mining;

• Nazia Carrim: Brown appointed her to Eskom’s board in December 2014. She is married to Essa’s cousin, Muhammed Noor Hussein;

• Thamsanqa Msomi: Currently adviser to Gigaba. Leaked e-mails show he was the alleged middleman between Gigaba and Gupta family associates seeking visa favours for their associates from Home Affairs. Msomi denies acting irregularly. Brown later appointed him to Denel’s board in 2015; and,

• Colins Matjila: Gigaba appointed him to Eskom’s board in June 2011 where he chaired the tender committee and irregularly signed The New Age breakfast sponsorship benefiting the Guptas which helped them start their TV station, ANN7.

He allegedly pushed for a "balance sheet optimisation contract" in which Essa’s Trillian company stood to score more than R400m by reclassifying the prices of Eskom’s coal resources.