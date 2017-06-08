Leadership of MK veterans is clearly divided

Three of the five top leaders of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have disassociated themselves from the upcoming national conference taking place this weekend in Boksburg.

The lines in the factionalised association are clearly drawn as deputy chairperson Teenage Monama, general secretary Dumisani Nduli, and deputy general secretary Tshidiso Paka indicated in a statement on Thursday that they will not be attending the conference.

The association will only be represented by chairman Kebby Maphatsoe and the treasurer-general Des van Rooyen.

In a statement, the three members of MKMVA’s national executive committee (NEC) said their action is motivated by a commitment "to forge unity within the former MK community with the hope that our little contribution will help awaken our movement and its leadership to the danger of MKMVA going into a divisive and apparently fraudulent conference".

They said they have it on good authority that about 60% of the 700 delegates registered on Wednesday do not have ascertainable bona fides as MK military veterans. They said, given the facts that MK veterans who are aligned to the MK national council will not be there, the conference cannot be viewed as a constitutional gathering and, thus, it cannot be seen as having the powers to elect new leadership.

The veterans expressed their disappointment with the ANC’s leadership in allowing the conference in the first place "amid this cloud of wrongdoing that can only serve to tarnish the name of our movement, the ANC, with an undesirable factional posture".

The veterans also disapprove of the MK council’s boycott of the ANC’s national policy conference in June.

Ike Moroe, an MKMVA NEC member and advisor to Maphatsoe, says he distances himself from Maphatsoe’s actions as MKMVA leader. "He is not contributing to [the] unity we are so desperately in need of in the MKMVA and in the ANC. The movement is in tatters now," Moroe told Business Day on Thursday.

He said fake MK veterans are a very big problem, which tarnishes the credibility of the veterans. "You cannot have military veterans who are about 18 to 20 years old," he said, adding that it is unfortunate they had to take this outside ANC structures, but that he does not believe the conference will be legitimate.