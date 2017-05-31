Violence in Durban spread from KwaMashu to Chesterville on Tuesday night.

On Monday‚ police struggled to contain civil unrest in KwaMashu after mobs went on the rampage‚ looting shops and stores owned by immigrants. One man was killed and a teenage girl was wounded in two separate shooting incidents.

On Tuesday‚ crowds gathered at Road 1 in Chesterville. A police source told TMG Digital that protesters had erected burning barricades and attempted to block roads leading into the township.

"They believe that a foreigner was arrested for kidnapping a child‚ which is completely false," said the source.

Several police officers‚ the education department and community safety officials have said claims of foreign nationals abducting children were untrue.

Police in the province remain on high alert in an attempt to halt the further spread of violence.

