Violence erupts in Durban’s KwaMashu

30 May 2017 - 07:18 Jeff Wicks
Picture: SOWETAN
Sporadic violence broke out in various sections of KwaMashu‚ Durban, on Monday night.

"We are aware of protests there and police are trying to contain the situation but currently‚ things are very tense in the area‚" Maj Thulani Zwane said.

TimesLive reported that the public order policing unit had been deployed to the area.

Police sources who spoke to TMG Digital on condition of anonymity reported that police officers had come under attack.

Zwane could not immediately confirm whether any of the officers had been injured or whether any police property had been damaged in the unrest.

Several shops were being looted and in what was reported as xenophobic violence‚ and foreign nationals were attacked.

"I can confirm that there is looting of some shops but we cannot immediately say that the shops belong to foreign nationals‚" Zwane said.

This is a developing story.

