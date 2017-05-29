Attorney Xoliswa Mpongoshe was shocked when approached on Sunday and told that e-mails showed that Manyi had forwarded her CV to the controversial family in May 2014.

"Oh my goodness…. There was a time when‚ I’m not sure it if was Eskom or Transnet‚ were busy with changes to their board.

"He (Manyi) called me … (and) it was like: ‘Can you send me your CV‚ they need people with a legal background who are particularly strong in governance’.

"So I sent him my CV and there was nothing since then‚ but I had no idea he was going to give it to the Guptas‚" she said.

"I don’t know the Guptas. I’ve never met them. He never even talked about them to me‚ to be honest‚" she said.

She was not appointed to the board.

Manyi said on Sunday: "I have absolutely no recollection of what you are talking about. If you think there was any wrongdoing‚ please do not hesitate to report to the police or whoever."

In both the e-mails‚ sent a little more than an hour apart from Manyi’s Gmail account to Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla‚ he mentions "as discussed with Tony"‚ then attaches his CV and then Mpongoshe’s.

Though the e-mails are not explicit about what jobs are sought‚ it is clear there is an expectation of employment.