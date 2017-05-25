National

‘State capture’ finding means exercising executive power by dictation, says Zuma

The president sees no compelling reason for inquiry

25 May 2017 - 05:01 Theto Mahlakoana
Legality: Constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers says the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla ruling determined remedial actions set down by the public protector are binding on the president. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Legality: Constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers says the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla ruling determined remedial actions set down by the public protector are binding on the president. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

President Jacob Zuma says if he were to implement the public protector’s remedial action by establishing a commission of inquiry into "state capture", it would mean exercising his executive power by dictation.

Zuma said this in papers opposing the DA’s application to the High Court in Pretoria to force him to institute the inquiry to be chaired by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma has taken former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report on review. The review application will be heard in October.

He said as his executive powers as set in the constitution were not aimed at fulfilling an investigation "squarely located in law, in the Office of the Public Protector", he saw no reason why he should be compelled to institute the commission.

Constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers said that
the Nkandla case against Zuma in the Constitutional Court
had already determined the remedial actions set down by the public protector are binding on the president.

Zuma argued that his conduct complied with parameters in that case and did not flout his constitutional obligations.

Wiechers said Zuma was obliged to convene the commission, but the DA would struggle to prove the public protector could issue instructions on who could chair such a commission.

"The problematic part is her [Madonsela’s] decision the chief justice should appoint the chairperson of this commission. That is more contestable.

"Is she not encroaching on presidential powers? That would be interfering with his constitutional rights to appoint a commission.

"In that respect her finding is a recommendation, not a binding decision as in the case of the first one to appoint a commission," Wiechers said.

‘No, no, no’ — Denel denies Gupta family capture

Pravin Gordhan tells Denel acting chairman he sees the same state-capture pattern in Denel’s joint venture with Gupta-linked VR Laser
National
17 hours ago

No vendetta against Gordhan, says Abrahams

NPA head Shaun Abrahams has hit out at MPs who have accused him of being 'captured' and of pursuing vindictive prosecutions
National
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dirty politics is likely to feature in race for ANC

GM’s move to exit SA highlights how crowded the local car market is, and the Land Claims Commission is to become a Chapter 9 institution
Opinion
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Public Service Association rejoins Fedusa in ...
National / Labour
2.
ANC accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in Nquthu elections
National
3.
DA cries foul over Joburg billing glitch
National
4.
Public Service Association and Fedusa alliance to ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

It may be time for Eskom’s board to resign or be fired, says Pravin Gordhan
National

TIM COHEN: How toxic environments derail potential
Opinion / Columnists

SIPHO PITYANA: Resist state capture
Opinion / On My Mind

EDITORIAL: The story of a brazen hijack
Opinion / Editorials

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Brian Molefe’s gravy and a stew of corruption
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Heads should roll over Brian Molefe blunder
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.