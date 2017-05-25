‘State capture’ finding means exercising executive power by dictation, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says if he were to implement the public protector’s remedial action by establishing a commission of inquiry into "state capture", it would mean exercising his executive power by dictation.

Zuma said this in papers opposing the DA’s application to the High Court in Pretoria to force him to institute the inquiry to be chaired by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma has taken former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report on review. The review application will be heard in October.

He said as his executive powers as set in the constitution were not aimed at fulfilling an investigation "squarely located in law, in the Office of the Public Protector", he saw no reason why he should be compelled to institute the commission.

Constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers said that

the Nkandla case against Zuma in the Constitutional Court

had already determined the remedial actions set down by the public protector are binding on the president.

Zuma argued that his conduct complied with parameters in that case and did not flout his constitutional obligations.

Wiechers said Zuma was obliged to convene the commission, but the DA would struggle to prove the public protector could issue instructions on who could chair such a commission.

"The problematic part is her [Madonsela’s] decision the chief justice should appoint the chairperson of this commission. That is more contestable.

"Is she not encroaching on presidential powers? That would be interfering with his constitutional rights to appoint a commission.

"In that respect her finding is a recommendation, not a binding decision as in the case of the first one to appoint a commission," Wiechers said.