EDITORIAL: The story of a brazen hijack

On Tuesday, Ngubane strongly denied Ramatlhodi’s story.

And Brown said earlier this week, despite all the noise in the media and the State of the Capture report, Molefe had not yet been found guilty of anything.

Neither has Ngubane. But how much more suspicion and doubt need to be cast on these two individuals before they are deemed unsuitable to be in charge of a public entity?

It is both frustrating and depressing to observe the blatant abuse of public office and public resources by ministers Brown, Zwane and others, not to speak of the president himself.

Even the ANC, this time, was irate at the disregard shown for the public in bringing Molefe back, saying that the move was "tone deaf to the South African public’s absolute exasperation and anger" at dealing with corruption.

With contempt such as this, the only resort left — even for the ANC — is, sadly, the courts. It is not desirable that a country should be run through the courts, but what choice is left when public representatives in a democratically elected government go rogue, shrugging off both political and legislative mechanisms of accountability.

It is very possible that a court will find Eskom has not followed the proper procedure in reappointing Molefe. The procedure for the appointment of the CE of Eskom is clearly outlined and includes an interview process by the board and the ratification of the appointment by the Cabinet.

This may deal with the problem of Molefe, but what about Ngubane? It is long overdue that Ngubane be subjected to some sort of scrutiny. Not only has he presided over a board at Eskom that has bent over backwards to do favours for the Guptas, he had also been involved in dubious activities while he was chairman of the SABC.

His fellow directors and Brown, his shareholder representative, are not likely to apply to a court for Ngubane to be declared a delinquent director. But employee representatives, such as a trade union of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, the government’s regulator, are empowered to do so. SA has excellent corporate governance rules and standards. It is time that the public sector was forced to live by them, too.