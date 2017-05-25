Durban — Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a strong and united Africa where leaders put people’s interests first — not their own.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 19th African Renaissance Conference in Durban on Thursday, which coincided with Africa Day celebrations held on May 25. Africa Day marks the formation of the defunct Organisation of African Unity in May 1963‚ re-launched as the African Union (AU) in Durban in 2002.

Ramaphosa‚ who is widely expected to go up against former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the coveted ANC presidency in December‚ told delegates that the African renaissance was a call to action to eradicate poverty through the socio-economic transformation of the continent.

"This is the Africa that asked you and me to build ... with a strong cultural identity‚ a common African heritage which is based on strong values‚ strong ethics and integrity," said Ramaphosa. "It is based on an Africa that is going to put the interests of its people first. It is based on an Africa that is going to have leaders who will lead the people of this continent, forever ensuring their interests come first and not those of the leaders."