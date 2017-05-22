Judicial inquiry needed to ensure SA does not become a mafia state, says Ramaphosa

"It must be investigated and put to bed before 2019, because 2019 is our destination for the ANC to win elections," Ramaphosa said. "It is only through this commission that we can ascertain to what extent our state-owned companies have been used improperly to enrich and benefit a few people and their families."

Ramaphosa is a frontrunner to replace Zuma as ANC president in December and lead the party into general elections in 2019. Zuma has indicated he favours Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former head of the African Union commission, to succeed him.

Ramaphosa’s speech comes after last week’s release of the findings of a panel established by the South African Council of Churches.

Testimony to that panel asserted that a powerful elite centred on Zuma had systematically siphoned off state assets, and corruption is so pervasive that it threatens SA’s constitutional democracy.

"SA may just be a few inches from the throes of a mafia state from which there may be no return — a recipe for a failed state," Malusi Mpumlwana, secretary-general of the South African Council of Churches, said at the release of the findings.

Ramaphosa also said he met with officials from Moody’s Investors Service on Friday and assured them that the ANC was not threatened by a split and that the government would improve the management of state-owned companies.

Last month Ramaphosa criticised Zuma’s decision to fire Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, a move that prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to lower the nation’s credit rating to junk.

"I told them that the ANC will not split," he said. "It will not split because the ANC has a responsibility to unite SA."

Bloomberg