Pravin Gordhan wanted rules ordering SARS to give information to the Treasury

Before his abrupt removal from office, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was planning to introduce regulations that would require the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to supply the Treasury with information under the Value-Added Tax Act and Income Tax Act.

The need for the regulations no doubt arose out of the acrimonious relationship between Gordhan and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.

Gordhan frequently complained about the lack of accountability of SARS to the Treasury and its failure to provide it with information. Whether new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba implements the plans remains to be seen.

In a parliamentary question, DA MP Alf Lees wanted to know the details of the information that the Treasury required from SARS.