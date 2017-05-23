National

Pravin Gordhan wanted rules ordering SARS to give information to the Treasury

The former finance minister had often complained about SARS’s lack of accountability to Treasury and its failure to give it information to ensure smooth tax administration

23 May 2017 - 11:54 Linda Ensor
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Before his abrupt removal from office, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was planning to introduce regulations that would require the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to supply the Treasury with information under the Value-Added Tax Act and Income Tax Act.

The need for the regulations no doubt arose out of the acrimonious relationship between Gordhan and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.

Gordhan frequently complained about the lack of accountability of SARS to the Treasury and its failure to provide it with information. Whether new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba implements the plans remains to be seen.

In a parliamentary question, DA MP Alf Lees wanted to know the details of the information that the Treasury required from SARS.

Gordhan gave notice of the amendments relating to obtaining information from SARS in his February budget speech in the National Assembly.

In his written reply — before his ousting in a Cabinet reshuffle — Gordhan said the Income Tax Act and the Value-Added Tax Act made provision for the finance minister to make regulations prescribing, among other things, the information that the minister may require from the SARS commissioner to ensure smooth tax administration and optimal revenue collection.

"The proposed amendments to section 107 of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and section 74 of the Value-Added Tax Act 89 of 1991, are to clarify that the minister of finance may make regulations in relation to the information that the minister of finance may deem necessary to ensure transparency, reporting on tax collection and that the target set in the budget for revenue is achieved.

"The proposed regulations will be made only after the amendment bills have been passed into law," Gordhan said.

