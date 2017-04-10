SA's sundered finance team was years in the making

Worse, nobody knew exactly what the debt was. Andrew Donaldson, then a young Eastern Cape economist, joined the transitional finance department to cost the ANC’s reconstruction and development programme adopted in 1993.

"What is G?" he and an ANC team of economists asked. Nobody knew. The Bantustan administrations had sucked up money; government pension funds were insolvent; and "off-budget" spending and debt were unknown. G was the symbol for government expenditure.

It would take the new government 18 months to consolidate the debt and even longer to bring it down. By the 1997-98 budget, debt-service costs constituted 21% of expenditure — just R1bn less than education, a policy priority.

Debt had been hopelessly overpriced under apartheid. The government often borrowed more than it needed and invested it at a return less than the interest it was paying. Moreover, the Reserve Bank had built up enormous negative reserves, often in futile defence of the currency. Known as "unfunded forward cover", it sold dollars it didn’t have. This added to the country’s debt — "a great black hole" as Donaldson described it.

The key to cutting debt was, therefore, not only to borrow less by raising more revenue, but to borrow smarter.

The team that ran the country’s finances in the Mandela period may have been new at governance, but they were well prepared. There was Manuel, who had known for a year before that he would become finance minister and had headed the ANC’s economic desk. There was Maria Ramos, an ANC economist who had gone into the Treasury a year earlier and built up a team of smart young recruits. One was Lesetja Kganyago, who played a key role in restructuring debt. He is now governor of the Reserve Bank.

There was Tito Mboweni, an economist and labour minister in the Mandela government. He spent a year as adviser to the then governor of the Reserve Bank, Chris Stals, before becoming governor in 1999.

Marcus, who would succeed him, chaired the finance committee in formidable style, demanding accountability from government departments about spending. When she became deputy finance minister to Manuel, Barbara Hogan succeeded her and continued the robust tradition of holding departments to account.

She also welcomed sharp new people onto the committee, including Nhlanhla Nene, who was later to become finance minister before being spectacularly fired in 2015.

When Marcus became deputy finance minister, she recruited Pravin Gordhan into the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Gordhan had chaired Parliament’s constitutional affairs committee. A pharmacist by training and a long-time community activist, he was puzzled by the offer. But Marcus was adamant. "I said we need someone who has the strength of character and that strength of purpose … [and] the ability to organise people. The only person who could make it happen was Pravin, and Pravin was very reluctant. It took a lot of persuasion. It took months!"

The team — in the Treasury, SARS and the Reserve Bank — was schooled for the tough world of finance. They built an institutional culture that lasted two decades. Today, when institutions risk erosion in a few quick political moves, it is worth reflecting on this history.