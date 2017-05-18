INVESTMENT
SA feeds into protectionist climate, conference told
SA has become much more protectionist and inward-looking, law expert warns
There is rising policy incoherence among government departments and state agencies under the Zuma administration, according to Peter Leon, a partner and Africa co-chair of law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.
"Compared with the Mandela and Mbeki administrations, SA has become much more protectionist and inward-looking — and nationalistic," Leon told an investment conference on Wednesday during a discussion on SA’s changing trade and investment policies.
He said such changes had removed prompt, fair and adequate protection and compensation for foreign investors.
SA’s trade and investment policies are shooting the country in the foot amid a mounting backlash against globalisation and a rise in protectionism.
Protectionism has taken global politics by storm as is seen in the US under Donald Trump, Brexit and the rise of China. Nationalist movements are gaining ground globally, and countries are getting more protectionist in trade agreements.
At SA’s prompting, changes had been made to trade and investment protocols within the Southern African Development Community. In this respect, SA was encouraging states in the region to adopt local procurement and to favour domestic laws in cases of disputes against foreign investors, but not between themselves.
MD of Tutwa Consulting Peter Draper said at the same function that there were fears of a breakdown in the global trading system at a time when SA was facing an "escalating political crisis".
"We just don’t have the market power to continue to impose obligations on investment," he said. "I think we have reached that tipping point."
