SA feeds into protectionist climate, conference told

There is rising policy incoherence among government departments and state agencies under the Zuma administration, according to Peter Leon, a partner and Africa co-chair of law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

"Compared with the Mandela and Mbeki administrations, SA has become much more protectionist and inward-looking — and nationalistic," Leon told an investment conference on Wednesday during a discussion on SA’s changing trade and investment policies.

He said such changes had removed prompt, fair and adequate protection and compensation for foreign investors.

SA’s trade and investment policies are shooting the country in the foot amid a mounting backlash against globalisation and a rise in protectionism.