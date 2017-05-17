State control means there is little space for people to help people

It also appreciated that the catalyst for igniting this sector would be private money, encouraged to invest through tax relief, rather than direct state bureaucratic intervention or funding mechanisms.

The result of this innovation has been remarkable. It has accounted for the formation of thousands and thousands of businesses, many of which have grown to become major employers. It is perhaps the single most significant contributor to the success of the British economy over the past three decades. The later Labour (socialist) government under Tony Blair recognised this and kept the mechanism intact.

In 2012, the scheme was extended and enhanced through the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme, for investment in start-up operations, offering even more generous tax benefits for the investors concerned.

The essence of the scheme is "people helping people" to become entrepreneurs. One of the most difficult challenges for someone starting a business, particularly a young person, is access to finance. Banks are hopeless at this and will lend only to people with assets as security, not against a promising business plan. Ironically, credit restrictions introduced by the government to restrict "irresponsible" lending have actually worsened this.

Under this UK enterprise investment scheme, for example, a youngster in Soweto seeking to start a plumbing business could approach his uncle or his friend’s father and ask for equity funding to buy a bakkie and the equipment required. The individual providing the funding would get immediate income tax relief as well as significant capital gains and inheritance tax concessions. This, as a business ignitor mechanism, is huge.

In SA, a pale shadow of this concept was reluctantly introduced some years ago. The scheme here was so hidebound with rules and with so little tax relief that for several years, there was, in effect, no interest in it at all. More recently, there has been an attempt to make it more attractive, in terms of section 12J of the Income Tax Act.