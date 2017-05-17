State control means there is little space for people to help people
UK tax incentives for investing in small businesses become rigid and complex in local hands, writes Peter Curle
When Margaret Thatcher came to power in the UK in 1979, that country’s economy was in a parlous state.
After more than 30 years of socialist, bureaucratically controlled management, Britain was the "sick man" of Europe. The economy was limping, with no growth and high unemployment.
She introduced several reforms, very quickly, which had a major effect over the following years in turning the UK economy into the second-largest in Europe and one of its most vibrant.
One of the most effective mechanisms was the Enterprise Investment Scheme. Under this, any taxpayer investing expansion capital in a small business obtained very significant relief, in terms of income, capital gains and inheritance taxes. The government understood that the small business sector was the prime engine for growth and employment creation.
THE ESSENCE OF THE SCHEME IN SA IS THAT IT HAS TO BE VIA A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED VENTURE CAPITAL FUND
It also appreciated that the catalyst for igniting this sector would be private money, encouraged to invest through tax relief, rather than direct state bureaucratic intervention or funding mechanisms.
The result of this innovation has been remarkable. It has accounted for the formation of thousands and thousands of businesses, many of which have grown to become major employers. It is perhaps the single most significant contributor to the success of the British economy over the past three decades. The later Labour (socialist) government under Tony Blair recognised this and kept the mechanism intact.
In 2012, the scheme was extended and enhanced through the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme, for investment in start-up operations, offering even more generous tax benefits for the investors concerned.
The essence of the scheme is "people helping people" to become entrepreneurs. One of the most difficult challenges for someone starting a business, particularly a young person, is access to finance. Banks are hopeless at this and will lend only to people with assets as security, not against a promising business plan. Ironically, credit restrictions introduced by the government to restrict "irresponsible" lending have actually worsened this.
Under this UK enterprise investment scheme, for example, a youngster in Soweto seeking to start a plumbing business could approach his uncle or his friend’s father and ask for equity funding to buy a bakkie and the equipment required. The individual providing the funding would get immediate income tax relief as well as significant capital gains and inheritance tax concessions. This, as a business ignitor mechanism, is huge.
In SA, a pale shadow of this concept was reluctantly introduced some years ago. The scheme here was so hidebound with rules and with so little tax relief that for several years, there was, in effect, no interest in it at all. More recently, there has been an attempt to make it more attractive, in terms of section 12J of the Income Tax Act.
However, the essence of the scheme in SA is that it has to be via a professionally managed venture capital fund. There are extraordinarily complicated rules governing their structures and eligibility. One sophisticated financial services group told me recently that it took the group two years to work out how to deploy a product that could possibly appeal to investors under this scheme.
The concept of an individual taxpayer investing personally and directly into an individual new business started by another person is absent. This is the magic of the UK scheme and the reason for its success and its huge socioeconomic effect.
Under the South African scheme, only relatively sophisticated entrepreneurs could hope to gain backing from professionally managed venture funds. Your youth in Soweto seeking to start a plumbing business would not have a chance.
For some reason, in SA we simply cannot contemplate the kind of economic freedom and initiative that the UK schemes generate. You can almost hear a tax bureaucrat in Pretoria saying "No, minister, you can’t allow that sort of freedom – imagine the loss in tax revenue that could result." This is, of course, incredibly short-sighted, since the burst of small business and employment growth that would follow would increase the tax base considerably.
We are obsessed here with state control, as opposed to creating an environment in which people can help people, encouraged by government initiatives. The strangulation of this potentially vital mechanism to kick-start new enterprise and growth is quite bizarre when you consider the level of unemployment and the dearth of job-creating new businesses in SA.
The small business minister and the new finance minister should co-operate to break through the dead hand of bureaucracy in this regard — or else leave it to the DA in 2019.
Curle is an Oxford-educated former merchant banker who has served on the boards of several JSE-listed companies.
