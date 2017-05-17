MCBRIDE VS PHAHLANE
Police ructions on full display for committee
Ipid head Robert McBride and acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane trade allegations of stifling investigations and maladministration
Television viewers have been treated to an uncensored view of the calamitous state of affairs at police agencies.
On Tuesday, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane stared each other down and traded allegations at a meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee on the police.
The committee had called both heads to clear up allegations that Phahlane was stifling Ipid investigations.
McBride fired the first salvo, calling for Phahlane to be suspended or placed on special leave, saying there were fears that he would interfere with investigations into allegations that he was corrupt.
The hearings quickly turned into a barrage of counterclaims, with Phahlane accusing McBride of targeting police officers who were investigating the police watchdog. He said Ipid was dysfunctional and was captured by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan.
McBride said Phahlane assigned a team to pursue his investigators at the police watchdog "without a shred of evidence" because Ipid "would not bend to their pressure".
Ipid investigations head Matthews Sesoko said that when Ipid began investigating Phahlane and other South African Police Service (SAPS) personnel, the investigating team involved received death threats. Soon after, he said, the Ipid team was being subjected to investigation by a SAPS team in the North West.
Phahlane said McBride’s relationship with O’Sullivan smacked of a conspiracy aimed at targeting the acting police commissioner. Phahlane sought to cast a shadow over O’Sullivan’s involvement in police investigations and said the private investigator threatened him on more than one occasion.
McBride said Phahlane’s claims and the SAPS investigation into Ipid served only to discredit Ipid as it continued with its investigation into Phahlane.
Esethu Hasane, spokesman for Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, said the ministry could not comment immediately on the recommendation by Ipid. "The minister is aware of what took place in Parliament, but he will not comment at this stage. The minister watched the proceedings … and is aware of the recommendation," said Hasane.
