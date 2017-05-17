Police ructions on full display for committee

Television viewers have been treated to an uncensored view of the calamitous state of affairs at police agencies.

On Tuesday, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane stared each other down and traded allegations at a meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee on the police.

The committee had called both heads to clear up allegations that Phahlane was stifling Ipid investigations.

McBride fired the first salvo, calling for Phahlane to be suspended or placed on special leave, saying there were fears that he would interfere with investigations into allegations that he was corrupt.

The hearings quickly turned into a barrage of counterclaims, with Phahlane accusing McBride of targeting police officers who were investigating the police watchdog. He said Ipid was dysfunctional and was captured by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan.