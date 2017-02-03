Khomotso Phahlane declares willingness to submit to lifestyle review

Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is prepared to undergo a lifestyle audit to put to bed corruption allegations against him by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and private investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

Phahlane appeared before the police portfolio committee on Thursday with Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and senior police officials to brief MPs about the allegations that have been swirling around him.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which is headed by Robert McBride, whose working relationship with Nhleko has broken down, is investigating the circumstances in which Phahlane bought an R80,000 sound system and how he came to own an R8m mansion in a luxury housing estate in Pretoria.

One of the complaints was referred by O’Sullivan.

Popcru alleges that when Phahlane held other posts in the police, he accepted gifts and kickbacks from service providers. Popcru’s claims are contained in a 2014 CPN Forensic and Accounting Services report, which was released by the DA last week. Under intense questioning by MPs, Phahlane said he would submit himself to due process, but wanted to address the allegations against him, including a claim that events had been organised for him with police funds.