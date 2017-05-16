Denel engages with Treasury to avoid ‘misunderstandings’

On Tuesday, Denel confirmed that Mantsha met with Gigaba but did not divulge what was discussed.

It is still not clear if Denel will withdraw the court application. The company said there would be a follow-up meeting between Mantsha, Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to discuss relevant issues.

"Denel will continue to engage with the National Treasury directly to ensure that any misunderstanding between Denel and the National Treasury about the Denel Asia joint venture is resolved amicably," the company said. "Denel still maintains that the Asia-Pacific region is an extremely important region for Denel to expand its business and find new markets for our world-class products, especially in the fields of artillery, armoured vehicles, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles."

Denel Asia is a joint venture between Denel and VR Laser Asia, owned by Gupta family associate, Salim Essa.

Denel submitted a formal application for approval for Denel Asia under the Public Finance Management Act in December 2015. When it did not get a response within 30 days, it registered the joint venture company in Hong Kong in January 2016. This resulted in a stand-off between Denel’s board and Gordhan.

Brown has approved Denel Asia, but has told the company it is not allowed to trade until the approval of the Treasury has been obtained. The company maintains that Denel Asia’s establishment complies with the relevant prescripts of the Act.