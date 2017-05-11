ASSURANCES TO INVESTORS COMPROMISED
Government policy change on the cards
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe is compiling a report that indicates there may be policy change in the next budget
Moves are afoot to change government policy despite repeated assurances the recent cabinet reshuffle did not signal a shift in state policy.
The Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, which is based in the Presidency, is putting together the Budget Priorities report.
Radebe said on Tuesday he would finalise a "budget priorities" paper by the end of May to align the 2018-19 budget and the National Development Plan. The paper would be presented at the mid-year cabinet lekgotla.
Although Radebe insisted his department would not undermine the budgeting process or the Treasury, the preparation of the document signals there may be a shift in government policy with an emphasis on radical economic transformation.
The budget process, said Radebe, was now set to comprise two parts. This was in line with a proposal in the ANC discussion documents that the Presidency have a greater hand in the budget.
The department and the Presidency would create a paper outlining priorities for the coming fiscal year, and the Treasury would lead the standard allocation process.
The Treasury did not respond to questions about the report, saying, "We have widely consulted with relevant officials internally and we were advised you should consult the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation directly."
Department acting director-general Tshediso Matona said the compilation of the document marked a significant policy shift for the government.
"Previously, all of those decisions around priorities and around magnitudes of allocations were the prerogative of the Treasury," he said.
Resources had become more constrained and the issue of allocation was now more important than before.
The idea was that there would be an engagement process before any budget allocations were made, he said.
The first mandate paper was prepared in 2016, but was not aligned with the budget process. The department would have a more "methodical" approach in 2017 and the report would be finalised before the start of the budget-setting process in June.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has repeatedly told investors, including those at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, that the fundamentals of SA’s economy will not change.
Gigaba said in Parliament SA needed to provide policy clarity to boost investor confidence.
