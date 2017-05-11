Government policy change on the cards

Moves are afoot to change government policy despite repeated assurances the recent cabinet reshuffle did not signal a shift in state policy.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe is compiling a report that indicates there may be policy change in the next budget.

The Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, which is based in the Presidency, is putting together the Budget Priorities report.

Radebe said on Tuesday he would finalise a "budget priorities" paper by the end of May to align the 2018-19 budget and the National Development Plan. The paper would be presented at the mid-year cabinet lekgotla.

Although Radebe insisted his department would not undermine the budgeting process or the Treasury, the preparation of the document signals there may be a shift in government policy with an emphasis on radical economic transformation.

The budget process, said Radebe, was now set to comprise two parts. This was in line with a proposal in the ANC discussion documents that the Presidency have a greater hand in the budget.