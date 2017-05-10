'NDP must advance radical economic transformation'

The acceleration of inclusive growth will be placed squarely on the agenda of the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME). "Government attaches great value to all stakeholders in the NDP [National Development Plan] 2030," said Ashraf Kariem from the the department. He added that the NDP would advance radical economic transformation through economic interventions and the capacity of the state and active citizenry.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said a paper aligning the NDP with the 2018-19 budget priorities would be presented at the midyear Cabinet lekgotla.

The revised plan is set to address the concerns of employment, poverty and inequality and black ownership as well as achieving an average annual GDP growth target of more 5%.

"The state has not effectively intervened to achieve these goals," said Ashraf Kariem from the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation.

"When we talk about transformation, it’s something we need to put greater efforts into and find ways [to make it happen]."

This comes as Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe confirmed that the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation would finalise a budget priorities paper by the end of May.

While Radebe insisted that the document would not undermine the budgeting process, the document did signal a policy shift with a focus on radical economic transformation.

Radebe said that while the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation and the National Treasury would work together, the department had a leading role that would prioritise the Presidency.

The announcement has been at odds with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s assurance that there would not be a change in fiscal policy.