In the interview aired over the weekend‚ Norma Gigaba said: "We did the transfer of technology together," and "I was there helping."

But the finance minister said: "We are making meat out of nothing‚ there is no tender that was brought by the company she works for. There is nothing there‚ we are just making a fuss‚ everyone who is married knows that opinions come."

He also offered Shivambu some marital advice, saying that he would realise that while his new wife‚ who works in the office of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete‚ would offer him ideas‚ these would not amount to influencing how he played his roles as an MP and an EFF deputy leader and MP.

ANC MP and chairman of the finance committee‚ Yunus Carrim‚ joked that Shivambu’s new bride was an ANC member, to which Gigaba responded: "I hope she influences you in that regard. You may want to listen to her‚" adding that she should perhaps tackle his EFF uniform as well.

Gigaba also spent some time defending his controversial economics adviser, Chris Malikane‚ whose radical opinions on the economy had ruffled the feathers of some people — among them DA MP David Maynier, who said there were mixed messages coming from the Treasury, and "you can’t distinguish between messages coming from the finance ministry and ANN7".

But Gigaba was clear that there was only one minister and only one message.

"There is only one minister and he does not speak with a forked tongue, and he has been consistent‚" he said.

TMG Digital