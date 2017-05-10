Lungisa Fuzile warns ‘radical’ trips up economic discourse
Using the term "radical" in discussions about economic transformation is unhelpful and should be seen as politicking, outgoing National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said Tuesday.
Talk of radical economic transformation has dominated public discourse in recent months. Opposition parties and some analysts charge that the term actually means "radical economic looting" of state resources.
Speaking at the distinguished speakers programme which was hosted by the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business on Tuesday evening, Fuzile said economic transformation was necessary but using the word "radical" was problematic. It forced those backing the concept to waste time explaining the term "radical" rather than the nuts and bolts of economic transformation, "because people do not like radical things".
"My interpretation of radical is that it’s just politicians. By the way those who have studied marketing will know that just by adding new to a product how it gets perceived by the people who receive it gets to be different and politicians are in the business of marketing themselves and their organisations. So we should not be too surprised when they [politicians] add adjectives like radical," said Fuzile.
Earlier on Tuesday in Parliament Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said radical economic transformation was necessary and should not be suppressed.
"Whatever the name you call it – accelerated growth, radical economic transformation or inclusive growth, we want to address the plight of these people [left behind]," said Gigaba.
Fuzile, who is due to leave office next week Monday, said economic transformation was fundamentally about inclusive growth.
"Let me leave the "r" for now and say to you would you disagree that a country with a history like ours needs economic transformation? … The economy must grow at accelerated rates and in growing it must not only deliver the revenue government to needs to pay the social wage, but it should give people who have been left out of the mainstream economy opportunities to participate meaningfully whether as business people or as workers.
"We need an economy that is competitive, certain industries are highly concentrated. We need to focus on regulation to reduce barriers to entry to force completion," said Fuzile.
He also addressed concerns over the departure of senior officials following the sacking of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas as finance and deputy finance ministers would destabilise Treasury. The department had a "strong institutional culture which would be hard to break", said Fuzile.
"Any culture founded on good values and principles does not get threatened easily," he said.
However, he shied away from commenting on suggestions that the recent developments in Treasury had all to do with "state capture".
"I have heard the issue of the connection between what has happened at Treasury and state capture. I have got my views on it, but as you can imagine its deeply political and contentious … wait until after Monday [15 May when he leaves office] and I will give you my view on it, but I can tell you that when you have an institution like Treasury, it is very hard to come in it and disrupt the culture and therefore get the entire institution aligned to ill intentions. Such attempts, however, would disrupt the institution".
Fuzile’s contract was due to expire in May next year‚ but he asked then finance minister Gordhan to allow him to leave a year early on May 15. His resignation was made public almost a week after the firing of Gordhan and Jonas.
Treasury deputy director general Andrew Donaldson has also asked for early retirement. Fuzile and Donaldson had been with treasury for nearly 20 years and were highly respected.
