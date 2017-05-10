Lungisa Fuzile warns ‘radical’ trips up economic discourse

He also addressed concerns over the departure of senior officials following the sacking of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas as finance and deputy finance ministers would destabilise Treasury. The department had a "strong institutional culture which would be hard to break", said Fuzile.

"Any culture founded on good values and principles does not get threatened easily," he said.

However, he shied away from commenting on suggestions that the recent developments in Treasury had all to do with "state capture".

"I have heard the issue of the connection between what has happened at Treasury and state capture. I have got my views on it, but as you can imagine its deeply political and contentious … wait until after Monday [15 May when he leaves office] and I will give you my view on it, but I can tell you that when you have an institution like Treasury, it is very hard to come in it and disrupt the culture and therefore get the entire institution aligned to ill intentions. Such attempts, however, would disrupt the institution".

Fuzile’s contract was due to expire in May next year‚ but he asked then finance minister Gordhan to allow him to leave a year early on May 15. His resignation was made public almost a week after the firing of Gordhan and Jonas.

Treasury deputy director general Andrew Donaldson has also asked for early retirement. Fuzile and Donaldson had been with treasury for nearly 20 years and were highly respected.