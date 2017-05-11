Cabinet approves transport committee’s draft laws and strategies

The Cabinet approved a list of draft laws and strategies by the transport portfolio committee during its meeting on Wednesday, Communication Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Thursday.

The Cabinet approved two strategy drafts: one policy and two bills (namely the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Amendment Bill and the Airports Company Amendment Bill). Dlodlo said the new policies and draft laws would make their way to Parliament soon for assessment by the relevant committees and the National Assembly.

The approval adds to the long list of areas newly appointed Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi must cover. His predecessor, Dipuo Peters, had a stand-off with the board of the Airport Company of SA (Acsa) over the company’s CEO, Bongani Maseko, where she threatened to dissolve the board.