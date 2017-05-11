Cabinet approves transport committee’s draft laws and strategies
The Cabinet approved a list of draft laws and strategies by the transport portfolio committee during its meeting on Wednesday, Communication Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Thursday.
The Cabinet approved two strategy drafts: one policy and two bills (namely the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Amendment Bill and the Airports Company Amendment Bill). Dlodlo said the new policies and draft laws would make their way to Parliament soon for assessment by the relevant committees and the National Assembly.
The approval adds to the long list of areas newly appointed Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi must cover. His predecessor, Dipuo Peters, had a stand-off with the board of the Airport Company of SA (Acsa) over the company’s CEO, Bongani Maseko, where she threatened to dissolve the board.
"The amendments in these two bills provide for a permanent regulatory structure. Also, the amendments provide for the setting up of appeal mechanism committees, which serve in resolving any dispute matters," said Dlodlo.
She said the draft Green Transport Strategy would be released for public comment. She said the bill aimed to propose interventions into greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector, which mostly come from road transport.
Cabinet also approved the Comprehensive Maritime Transport Policy, which seeks to align the maritime sector with the National Development Plan, the National Infrastructure Plan and the outcomes of Operation Phakisa.
Cabinet also approved the draft Rural Transport Strategy. The strategy seeks to create connectivity between urban and rural areas in the country as well as provide capacity for rural municipalities, districts and provinces to develop transport infrastructure.
