Tasima wants agency to take eNatis staff

Tasima, the company that has been ordered by the courts to relinquish control of the eNatis system to the Department of Transport, wants the government to absorb its staff.

The company has lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal challenging the eNatis handover as endorsed by the latest high court ruling. It is also locked in a dispute with the department at the Labour Court over who should take responsibility for the Tasima staff.

The company has fallen on hard times and has been evicted from its offices in Midrand since the eNatis system was returned to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The company’s case at the Labour Court in Johannesburg is due to be heard next week. It is seeking to have the staff it hired to manage the system migrated to the RTMC.

CEO Makhosini Msibi maintained that the RTMC already had the capacity to take on the system from Tasima.

Msibi told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport that while the company had its right to legal recourse, he believed Tasima’s litigation against the ruling was aimed at frustrating the process and saddling the corporation with legal fees so that it could not effectively manage the information system.

Department of Transport spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said the department would leave it to the RTMC to decide whether it wanted to fight the case and would not interfere on behalf of the steward of the system.

RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said while the corporation was preparing to take on the management of the eNatis system, it would wait for a directive from the Supreme Court of Appeal before filing any papers.