Which state employees are the worst at disclosing conflicts of interest?

The Department of Correctional Services and the Department of Water and Sanitation are among the worst in terms of government employees failing to disclose conflicts of interest.

This is according to officials from the office of the auditor-general of SA, who presented to the standing committee on public accounts in Parliament on Tuesday. The two departments paid millions to suppliers linked to employees between the financial years of 2010-11 and 2015-16.

The office’s national leader for auditing services, Eugene Zungu, told the committee that while there were employees of government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) doing business with the state in the period of the study, departments also failed to initiate action to curb the practice.