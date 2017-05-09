Which state employees are the worst at disclosing conflicts of interest?
The Department of Correctional Services and the Department of Water and Sanitation are among the worst in terms of government employees failing to disclose conflicts of interest.
This is according to officials from the office of the auditor-general of SA, who presented to the standing committee on public accounts in Parliament on Tuesday. The two departments paid millions to suppliers linked to employees between the financial years of 2010-11 and 2015-16.
The office’s national leader for auditing services, Eugene Zungu, told the committee that while there were employees of government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) doing business with the state in the period of the study, departments also failed to initiate action to curb the practice.
President Jacob Zuma signed the public service regulation banning government employees from doing business with the state in late 2015. Before that, the practice of government employees holding directorships in businesses supplying the departments in which they worked was only implicitly discouraged.
Zungu told the committee that the Department of Correctional Services spent R5.8m on awards where the suppliers were linked to employees. The Department of Water and Sanitation spent over R3m on suppliers linked to employees in the same period.
Zungu said in many cases, the departments were lax about ensuring that employees and suppliers completed declaration forms regarding conflict of interest.
In 2011-12 the Department of Correctional Services had four employees who got R297,431 worth of awards from the department, where employees failed to disclose interest in the declaration process.
He stressed that the laws restricting business with the state by government employees only came into full effect in August, meaning consequence management could not be fully established. He said the office of the auditor-general would continue monitoring the situation.
