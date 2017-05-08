DA to report ANC MP over coal company consultancy deal

The DA said on Monday it would report ANC MP Mnyamezeli Booi to Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for failing to declare his consultancy and any remuneration he may have received in terms of a consultancy agreement he reached with Lurco Coal in November 2015.

In terms of this agreement, Booi was appointed as a "consultant" by Lurco Coal, to "consult with and advise the company, on a nonexclusive basis".

DA MP James Lorimer said this interest was not reflected in Booi’s 2016 declaration of interests.

However, Booi — who sits on the committees of defence, public accounts, public service and administration, and the joint standing committee on defence — said that in terms of his understanding of the matter, he had declared the consultancy in his 2015 declaration, and was required to do so only once and not every year.

He said he was checking the register to see whether the declaration was included in 2015. He later confirmed that he had indeed made a declaration in the confidential section of the register which is not open to public scrutiny.

"By not declaring this agreement, Booi has completely disregarded the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interest for assembly and permanent council members," Lorimer claimed.

One of the clauses of the code forbids MPs to undertake remunerated employment outside of Parliament without obtaining the requisite permission, while another specifically mentions that "consultancies" are considered interests that must be disclosed.

"The DA is also concerned what the effects of this consulting may have been. The DA will be submitting further questions about any contracts or tenders that Lurco Coal may have had with government or state-owned enterprises.

"The public should know whether any exist and whether they were obtained through Booi’s intervention," Lorimer said.

"Members of Parliament are public representatives and should be held to account. It is, therefore, imperative that the ethics committee investigate this matter in order to ensure that Booi is held accountable for failing to disclose his interest."