Suspended official still in the dark over Zuma issue
A week after a senior Free State official was suspended for allegedly displaying "flagrant disrespect" for President Jacob Zuma, Teboho Loate, still does not know what he has done wrong.
In a precautionary suspension letter sent to Loate, the chief director in the provincial department of sports, art and culture, he was accused of making alleged "utterances" in which he "displayed flagrant disrespect to the president".
Loate asked for more information about what the alleged utterances were, which he apparently made on April 12 2017.
He was, however, told in a letter sent by the head of department Stanley Malope that the allegations were subjected to an investigation and the information he was asking for would be provided once the probe was completed.
Loate, who is also the acting national treasurer of the Congress of the People (Cope), had attended the national day of unity in Pretoria on April 12 where opposition parties marched to the Union Buildings demanding Zuma resign.
The march was part of a wave of anti-Zuma protests that followed the cabinet reshuffle, which saw South Africa downgraded to junk status by two of the major ratings agencies
Loate was informed that he was suspended with immediate effect in a second letter sent on May 2. The precautionary suspension letter was sent on April 24.
In the first letter, the department claimed that Loate’s conduct may have been in contravention of the code of conduct stipulated in the public service regulations.
The department also said that it was alleged that "it is evident that this behaviour will continue in the future.
"If indeed correct, serious misconduct might have been committed and these allegations will be investigated," Malope wrote.
Department spokesman Tankiso Zola refused to comment on the matter saying it was still under investigation.
Loate told Business Day on Tuesday that he had still not been given any information about the allegations.
"I don’t know what they are referring to," Loate said.
He said he had been in numerous places on the day in question.
However, he has asked his legal team to look at what recourse he could consider on the matter.
Loate says he had put in for leave for April 12 and it had been approved.
Mosioua Lekota, Cope leader, told Business Day that he had no doubt Loate was suspended because he attended the march.
"We are taking the matter to court as it does then mean that citizens have no right to express themselves on issues, if this thing is allowed, it means citizens have no rights, especially in the Free State," Lekota said.
Lekota put the blame for the suspension at the door of Free State premier Ace Magashule, who is also ANC chairman in the province and a strong ally of Zuma’s.
Magashule’s spokesperson Tiisetso Makhele said the premier had noted the suspension, but said Magashule was not the accounting officer of the department and was therefore not involved in disciplinary processes.
"The Premier acknowledges and respects the rights and freedoms enjoyed by all South Africans in terms of the Constitution. The Premier also respects the laws, rules and regulations governing all public servants in the country," Makhele said.
