Suspended official still in the dark over Zuma issue

Loate, who is also the acting national treasurer of the Congress of the People (Cope), had attended the national day of unity in Pretoria on April 12 where opposition parties marched to the Union Buildings demanding Zuma resign.

The march was part of a wave of anti-Zuma protests that followed the cabinet reshuffle, which saw South Africa downgraded to junk status by two of the major ratings agencies

Loate was informed that he was suspended with immediate effect in a second letter sent on May 2. The precautionary suspension letter was sent on April 24.

In the first letter, the department claimed that Loate’s conduct may have been in contravention of the code of conduct stipulated in the public service regulations.

The department also said that it was alleged that "it is evident that this behaviour will continue in the future.

"If indeed correct, serious misconduct might have been committed and these allegations will be investigated," Malope wrote.

Department spokesman Tankiso Zola refused to comment on the matter saying it was still under investigation.

Loate told Business Day on Tuesday that he had still not been given any information about the allegations.

"I don’t know what they are referring to," Loate said.

He said he had been in numerous places on the day in question.

However, he has asked his legal team to look at what recourse he could consider on the matter.