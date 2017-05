The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI)‚ which consists of foundations established by eight of the country’s illustrious citizens‚ is hosting its inaugural dialogue session in Johannesburg on Friday.

The main objective of the session is to facilitate engagement among South Africans through conversations about issues that are key to nation building.

The topic of the session is entitled: “Why does South Africa need a national dialogue? A call to the nation.”

The initiative was officially launched in April last year to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems.

It consists of eight foundations: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki‚ Helen Suzman‚ Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy‚ Umlambo‚ Chief Albert Luthuli and Jakes Gerwel.