Tim Cohen Editor: Business Day
OVERHEARD AT DURBAN: An age-old excuse from Zuma

Our Cabinet-maker says reshuffle was to open doors for younger ministers, writes Tim Cohen

04 May 2017 - 21:26 Tim Cohen
President Jacob Zuma reacts while participating in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Thursday’s highlight was the opening address by President Jacob Zuma, introduced by World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chairman Klaus Schwab. Actually, highlight is probably an overstatement. The hall was packed and you got the sense that people were more mesmerised than genuinely interested. What would he say? What can he say?

As it turns out, not much. The only little frisson was when he suggested that the real reason he reshuffled his cabinet was because he wanted to draft in younger people. "I reshuffled my Cabinet recently and I put a lot of young people in my Cabinet," Zuma said in his response. "Of course, people have different views about that, but that’s democracy."

Aha! That’s the reason. Funny that there were no younger candidates who would take the place of 54-year-old Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini who nearly brought one of SA’s most successful development initiatives to its knees.

In fact, he did draft younger people into the Cabinet. Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba are 46 and 45 respectively. They take over from politicians who are 58 and 68. Other new appointees are also comparatively youthful. On the other hand, new Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi is 58.

In fact, as we all know, Zuma was doing what he always does: appointing people who have no real substantial standing or reputation of their own because doing so means they are dependent on him for their jobs. In this Alice In Wonderland world, not succeeding is in fact a positive asset. Gigaba managed to almost destroy SA’s tourism trade by introducing rules that were simply bonkers. As sports minister, Mbalula managed to somehow lose the Commonwealth Games even though SA was the sole bidder. Yet Zuma saved them and they have subsequently repaid the debt by becoming his agents.

The rest of Zuma’s speech was a mixture of WEF ideas and his own. The world needed "radical economic transformation which will put us on the path to inclusive growth", he said. Make sense of that if you can.

And the host…

Schwab is an odd character — slightly stiff, rigorous and thoughtful with what you suspect might be a really soft side. Perhaps it’s just his Swiss accent, which to me sounds German.

The forum is vaguely made in his image. He wasn’t deferential to Zuma, but neither did he challenge him. On the other hand, the opening session was focused on leadership, so by implication we can sort of intuit he thinks leadership is lacking.

He clearly loved Nelson Mandela and still often mentions him. He said he had met hundreds of world leaders and people often asked what he had learnt. He would always tell them Madiba’s three rules: "Respect zee individual and global diversity; surf the society; act as trustee for zee next generation." It took me a while to work out why we should "surf the society". Presumably "serve the society".

Seeing the Forest for the trees…

If you have a moment, it’s worth watching this interview with actor Forest Whitaker on South Sudan. I suppose he is an actor, but he is an antidote to all the faux expressions of fashionable caring you so often hear from actors. He is thoughtful, subtle and deep — my new hero.

Competitiveness and productivity

The WEF published its competitiveness report for Africa, which is detailed and sobering. Just take a look at this graph. Electricity production has essentially been flat for a decade, productivity has slid and government debt has increased. Essentially, it’s been something of a lost decade.

But there are some good points. Access to finance has been improving – off a high base. Infrastructure is better, but tax rates have shot up, presumably a consequence of governments desperately trying to match income with expenditure. But, generally, the picture is a bit bleak. Interesting to me is the "insufficient capacity to innovate". Doesn’t that tell the whole story?

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.