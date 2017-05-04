OVERHEARD AT DURBAN: An age-old excuse from Zuma

In fact, he did draft younger people into the Cabinet. Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba are 46 and 45 respectively. They take over from politicians who are 58 and 68. Other new appointees are also comparatively youthful. On the other hand, new Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi is 58.

In fact, as we all know, Zuma was doing what he always does: appointing people who have no real substantial standing or reputation of their own because doing so means they are dependent on him for their jobs. In this Alice In Wonderland world, not succeeding is in fact a positive asset. Gigaba managed to almost destroy SA’s tourism trade by introducing rules that were simply bonkers. As sports minister, Mbalula managed to somehow lose the Commonwealth Games even though SA was the sole bidder. Yet Zuma saved them and they have subsequently repaid the debt by becoming his agents.

The rest of Zuma’s speech was a mixture of WEF ideas and his own. The world needed "radical economic transformation which will put us on the path to inclusive growth", he said. Make sense of that if you can.

And the host…

Schwab is an odd character — slightly stiff, rigorous and thoughtful with what you suspect might be a really soft side. Perhaps it’s just his Swiss accent, which to me sounds German.

The forum is vaguely made in his image. He wasn’t deferential to Zuma, but neither did he challenge him. On the other hand, the opening session was focused on leadership, so by implication we can sort of intuit he thinks leadership is lacking.

He clearly loved Nelson Mandela and still often mentions him. He said he had met hundreds of world leaders and people often asked what he had learnt. He would always tell them Madiba’s three rules: "Respect zee individual and global diversity; surf the society; act as trustee for zee next generation." It took me a while to work out why we should "surf the society". Presumably "serve the society".

Seeing the Forest for the trees…

If you have a moment, it’s worth watching this interview with actor Forest Whitaker on South Sudan. I suppose he is an actor, but he is an antidote to all the faux expressions of fashionable caring you so often hear from actors. He is thoughtful, subtle and deep — my new hero.