WEF-Africa: a gathering of tyrants, corruption-riddled state firms and banksters

As for Zuma, not only was he awarded "junk" credit rating status after firing his finance minister and deputy finance minister in March, at least one corporate boss, AngloGold chairperson Sipho Pityana, leads a Save SA movement aiming to topple him.

And Magda Wierzycka of Sygnia suggested to peers via Daily Maverick that "business can call on the international investment community to stop propping up the South African government until corruption has been rooted out and proper governance has been restored. This is as simple as making some phone calls to large international asset managers."

WEF-Africa organisers obviously disagree, for their website instead tells Zuma sweet little white lies: "The host country — the only African G-20 [Group of 20] economy — is championing reforms to eradicate extreme poverty and promote shared growth nationally, regionally and globally. The host city, Durban, which has the busiest industrial port in sub-Saharan Africa, offers insights on how trade in regionally manufactured goods can strengthen economic resilience and create jobs."

Reality check: since WEF-friendly policies were adopted here in the mid-1990s, official unemployment soared from 16% to 27% and poverty rose from 45% to 63%, along with de-industrialisation and ecological destruction. As for "shared growth", The Guardian recently revealed that SA is unequivocally the world’s most unequal country. As for Durban’s reliance on the port for trade, sorry: container traffic shrunk from 81.2-million tonnes in 2014 to 79.8-million in 2015 to 76.8-million tonnes in 2016.

The most dangerous of the world elites may well be Rex Tillerson, a frequent WEF-Davos attendee who ran ExxonMobil before Trump made him the US secretary of state in January. He is, according to the Rand Corporation’s elite analyst James Dobbins, "the personification of the Davos Man: powerful, worldly and well connected".

Under Tillerson’s direction, ExxonMobil went into exploration overdrive from Alaska to Siberia, and in 2014 began seeking oil and gas 3.5km deep directly offshore Durban, in spite of repeated objections by the South Durban Community and Environmental Alliance. The site is in the middle of the Agulhas Current, the world’s second most turbulent, near a priceless coastline.