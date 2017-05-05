President defends reshuffle at WEF

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday came up with a novel account of why he reshuffled his Cabinet in the notorious "night of the long knives", telling a packed hall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa that one of the reasons was to give younger people a chance at leadership.

Zuma made the claim after he was challenged by members of the forum’s Young Global Shapers. The reshuffle resulted in an immediate downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit ratings and prompted widespread protests by opposition parties and civil society organisations.

Those appointed include Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, 45, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, 46, who took over from much older politicians, although new Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi is a not-so-young 58.

Zuma did mention youth as a reason for the reshuffle at the time, but political commentators have pointed out the utility of appointing younger politicians with lighter résumés is that they are more dependent on him for their positions and less on their own reputations.

Zuma led an 18-member Cabinet delegation to the WEF, which ends on Friday with a closing address by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Business leaders who at previous WEF meetings had partnered with government on a "SA Inc" approach are understood to have declined to do so this time.

Gigaba told a WEF session on Africa’s economic outlook that while foreign investment was important, the continent needed to mobilise its own domestic resources. "Investment from elsewhere into Africa should fund us as equal partners, not hapless recipients of the world’s largesse," he said.

His comments came in response to those of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, who highlighted the new "Compact on Africa" — launched by the G-20 group of leading, advanced and emerging economies. Germany holds the G-20 chair in 2017 and the idea of the compact is to ensure more private investment into African states that have agreed to implement reforms to enhance frameworks for investment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that while African countries should mobilise domestic resources, the truth in SA’s case was that "our resources are not enough to meet our investment needs", with domestic savings far short of investment reflected in the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments.

"South Africans should not delude themselves and think that the credit rating downgrade just affects the rich — the poor will pay the price," he said.

Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Rwanda have signed up for the programme, which will be taken forward at

a G-20 Africa conference in Berlin in June, with Germany and SA as co-chairs.