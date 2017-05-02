Just how influential is Cosatu in deciding the next ANC leader?
The influence of union federation Cosatu in deciding who will become the next leader of the ANC has been thrust into sharp focus through Monday’s events.
President Jacob Zuma was booed and prevented from making a speech at a Workers’ Day event organised by Cosatu in Bloemfontein.
This was after the labour federation and the SACP — in the lead up to the event — had specifically told the ANC that Zuma would not be welcome to speak at the event.
Cosatu affiliates had demanded that Zuma be replaced as the main speaker at its May Day celebrations.
Cosatu affiliate the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) wrote to the labour federation on April 21 demanding that it withdraw Zuma and replace him with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the main speaker.
Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said it was difficult to gauge the effect Cosatu members might have on the ANC elective conference in December.
This was because there was no audit of Cosatu members who also happened to be ANC members and who participated in the branches of the party.
Fakir said while the ANC had warned that the disruptions could be linked to the ANC leadership race and some members had prematurely announced their leadership preferences‚ the ANC had to decide whether campaigning for the leadership position was open or not.
"The problem is the inconsistency in applying the rules. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is campaigning‚ Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning‚ Zweli Mkhize is campaigning‚ Lindiwe Sisulu is campaigning‚" Fakir said.
Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe said the influence of Cosatu on the election of the ANC leader could not be ruled out.
"The first thing to know is that Cosatu members are first and foremost ANC members‚" Hlophe said.
He said the factions in the ANC were beginning to be duplicated within Cosatu and, to a lesser degree, the SACP.
"The faction led by Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini‚ which is aligned to Zuma‚ has been defeated inside Cosatu."
Hlophe said the call by Nehawu‚ a public sector union‚ for the President not to address the workers was a serious statement.
"Not only are they members of the federation‚ they are an integral part of the state machinery."
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Cosatu had no voting block in ANC conferences.
"However‚ it is well known that Cosatu members are members of the ANC in branches," Mathekga said. "Cosatu will be lobbying those members in the branches to influence the choice of candidates. Cosatu will not directly‚ distinctly influence the outcome."
Mathekga said this was because there were divisions within Cosatu as to who to support.
He also said although Cosatu’s president supported Zuma‚ other senior leaders supported Ramaphosa.
