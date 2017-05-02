Cosatu affiliate the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) wrote to the labour federation on April 21 demanding that it withdraw Zuma and replace him with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the main speaker.

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said it was difficult to gauge the effect Cosatu members might have on the ANC elective conference in December.

This was because there was no audit of Cosatu members who also happened to be ANC members and who participated in the branches of the party.

Fakir said while the ANC had warned that the disruptions could be linked to the ANC leadership race and some members had prematurely announced their leadership preferences‚ the ANC had to decide whether campaigning for the leadership position was open or not.

"The problem is the inconsistency in applying the rules. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is campaigning‚ Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning‚ Zweli Mkhize is campaigning‚ Lindiwe Sisulu is campaigning‚" Fakir said.

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe said the influence of Cosatu on the election of the ANC leader could not be ruled out.

"The first thing to know is that Cosatu members are first and foremost ANC members‚" Hlophe said.

He said the factions in the ANC were beginning to be duplicated within Cosatu and, to a lesser degree, the SACP.