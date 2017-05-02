Cosatu says that President Jacob Zuma was not invited to speak at its disrupted Workers' Day rally in Bloemfontein.Zuma was booed and effectively prevented from making his speech at the event where some workers chanted and told him to “voetsek”.

He put in an appearance‚ despite some unions in the federation objecting to him speaking‚ in light of recent calls by Cosatu for him to stand down as president of the country.

“We did not invite President Zuma … to speak in our rally‚” Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Justice Malala on the Justice Factor on eNCA on Monday night.

He said that the ANC was invited to send delegates to the rally‚ but no invitation was extended to Zuma.

Zuma arrived at Loch Logan Park surrounded by a security detail. He was expected to deliver the keynote address but ended up suffering possibly his greatest humiliation yet when fisticuffs between his supporters and opponents forced organisers to call the whole thing off‚ reported The Times.

- TMG Digital